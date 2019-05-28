Malaysia to send back imported waste

Media player
Malaysia has ordered several thousand tonnes of imported plastic waste to be sent back to the countries it came from.
The country's government says it has become a dumping ground for wealthier nations and that much of the refuse was imported illegally.
28 May 2019
