'I saw children screaming and crying'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japan knife attack: 'I saw children screaming and crying'

Several schoolchildren waiting to board a bus were attacked by a knife-wielding man in the city of Kawasaki, near Tokyo.

Eyewitnesses described the scene.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 May 2019