Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan knife attack: Emergency services rush to the scene
Several children waiting for a bus were attacked by a knife-wielding man in the city of Kawasaki, just south of Tokyo. Ambulances and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene.
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48429651/japan-knife-attack-emergency-services-rush-to-the-sceneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window