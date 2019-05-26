Vet helps woman give birth on roadside
Video

Thai vet helps woman give birth by Bangkok road

A veterinarian in Thailand stepped in to help a woman giving birth prematurely on the side of the road in Bangkok.

Waree Limrungsukho said she had "never done this for a human baby before".

