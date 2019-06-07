Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the Philippine city liberated from IS-linked militants
In May 2017, jihadists loyal to the so-called Islamic State took Marawi by force.
After five months of heavy bombing and more than 1,000 deaths, government forces liberated the city.
But large parts of it remain in ruins with thousands displaced in makeshift camps.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48396009/inside-the-philippine-city-liberated-from-is-linked-militantsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window