Three couples and a wedding in Taiwan

Taiwan gay marriage: Three couples and a wedding to celebrate equality
Taiwan has become the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, with a new law taking effect on Friday. These three couples decided to mark the occasion together, with a very special ceremony last weekend.
Video by Cindy Sui and Tessa Wong.
24 May 2019
