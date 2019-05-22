Indonesia election protest turns violent
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tear gas fired as Indonesia protest turns violent

A peaceful protest against the Indonesian election result turned violent overnight in Jakarta, with at least people killed in clashes.

Social media has been restricted in some areas to stop rumours spreading.

National police chief Tito Karnavian denied that his officers had used live ammunition and called for calm.

  • 22 May 2019