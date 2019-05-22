Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tear gas fired as Indonesia protest turns violent
A peaceful protest against the Indonesian election result turned violent overnight in Jakarta, with at least people killed in clashes.
Social media has been restricted in some areas to stop rumours spreading.
National police chief Tito Karnavian denied that his officers had used live ammunition and called for calm.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window