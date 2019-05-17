Taiwan celebrates same-sex marriage law

Media player
Celebrations as Taiwan passes same-sex marriage law
Jubilant crowds celebrate as Taiwan's parliament becomes the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage after a vote on Friday.
17 May 2019
