Sri Lankan factory destroyed by rioters

Sri Lanka violence: Muslim-owned factory ‘decimated’ by mob
The Muslim owner of the factory, north of Colombo, told the BBC that the attackers destroyed and torched “everything inside”.
His factory is among dozens of businesses and mosques targeted by mobs since the 21 April attacks.
14 May 2019
