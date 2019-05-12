Myanmar passenger plane lands on nose
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Myanmar passenger plane lands on nose

Landing gear problems forced a Myanmar National Airlines plane to land without the use of its front wheels.

The pilot brought the plane down on its nose at Mandalay airport.

Emergency services were seen attending to the plane, with local media reporting that all passengers and crew escaped injury.

  • 12 May 2019
Go to next video: Burning plane makes emergency landing