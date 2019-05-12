UN chief: Will to fight climate change is fading
Video

Political will to fight climate change is fading, warns UN chief

Political will to fight climate change appears to be fading, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned.

Speaking in New Zealand, Mr Guterres praised the country for measures it had undertaken to combat climate change.

