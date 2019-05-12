Media player
Stranded baby elephant rescued from lake
An elephant calf has been rescued from a lake in north-east India, after it became separated from its mother.
The baby elephant became stranded in the Deepor Beel lake in Kamrup district, and was guided out by forest officials and locals.
