Stranded baby elephant rescued from lake
Video

An elephant calf has been rescued from a lake in north-east India, after it became separated from its mother.

The baby elephant became stranded in the Deepor Beel lake in Kamrup district, and was guided out by forest officials and locals.

  • 12 May 2019
