Waterspout spotted in Singapore
Massive waterspout filmed near southern shore of Singapore

A massive waterspout has been filmed near the southern shore of Singapore.

Witnesses who filmed the natural phenomenon said the waterspout was seen for around 20 minutes.

There are reported to be be an average of three waterspouts every year in the area. They form when strong winds occur over water.

  • 11 May 2019
