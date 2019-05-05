Thai king's coronation continues for second day
King Vajiralongkorn celebrates second day of ceremony in Thailand

Thousands lined the streets to see the coronation procession of King Vajiralongkorn.

It's the second of three days of ceremonial rites in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

King Vajiralongkorn is the first monarch to be crowned in the country in nearly seven decades.

