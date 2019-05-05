Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
King Vajiralongkorn celebrates second day of ceremony in Thailand
Thousands lined the streets to see the coronation procession of King Vajiralongkorn.
It's the second of three days of ceremonial rites in the Thai capital, Bangkok.
King Vajiralongkorn is the first monarch to be crowned in the country in nearly seven decades.
-
05 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48168087/king-vajiralongkorn-celebrates-second-day-of-ceremony-in-thailandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window