Thai king: Rare footage of 1926 coronation
The 1926 coronation of King Prajadhipok in Thailand marked the first time such a ceremony had ever been captured on film.
Not much of that rare footage has been seen by the public until now. As Thailand prepares to crown a new king, film archivists have restored and released additional footage from the event.
Archive material courtesy of Thai Film Archive
03 May 2019
