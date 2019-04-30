Baby orangutans rescued from pet trade

Video

Baby orangutans on the island of Sumatra are being captured and sold as pets, but charities are working to rescue the animals and confront the owners.

This is a series about the animals of Indonesia's Leuser rainforest and the people trying to save them. Leuser is one of the most biodiverse places on earth.

Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment

Reporter: Mehu Sitepu

Additional camerawork and production support by Shinta Retnani, Haryo Wirawan and Irendra Radjawali