Japan's emperor prepares to give up the throne
Japan's Emperor Akihito is set to step down from the throne on Tuesday, make him the first Japanese emperor to abdicate in more than 200 years.
The day's ceremonies began with several private rituals in the Imperial Palace.
The 85-year-old has been given legal permission to abdicate after saying he felt unable to fulfil his role because of his age and declining health.
His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday, beginning a new era.
30 Apr 2019
