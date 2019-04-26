Sri Lanka PM: 'I didn't get the information'
Video

Sri Lanka PM tells BBC 'I didn't get the information'

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tells the BBC he was "out of the loop" when it came to intelligence relating to the Sri Lanka attacks.

  • 26 Apr 2019