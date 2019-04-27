Fighting back with peace
Sri Lanka attacks: Fighting back with peace

Families in the multicultural neighbourhood of Katuwapitiya have suffered tremendous loss in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.

Those living in one lane are determined to not let the tragedy pull apart their community.

