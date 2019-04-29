Media player
Afghan peace envoy on stalled Qatar talks
Hopes were high that peace talks to end Afghanistan’s 17 years of conflict were in sight.
Talks involving the Taliban and Afghan government representatives were to take place in Qatar, but they never happened.
The Afghan president’s peace envoy, Mohammad Umer Daudzai, tells BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur what went wrong.
Watch the full interview on Monday 29 April 2019 BBC World News and watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
29 Apr 2019
