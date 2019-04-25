'We are the same'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We are the same'

Sri Lankans living in Christchurch, New Zealand have been remembering the victims of the recent attacks in both countries.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Apr 2019