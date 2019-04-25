Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North Korea summit: Putin and Kim toast in Vladivostok
North Korea's Kim Jong-un and Russia's Vladimir Putin sat down to a lavish dinner following talks in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok.
The two have pledged to boost ties at their first ever summit.
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48051166/north-korea-summit-putin-and-kim-toast-in-vladivostokRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window