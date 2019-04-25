Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sister of Sri Lanka attacks 'ringleader' Zahran Hashim condemns attacks
The sister of the alleged 'ringleader' behind the Sri Lanka bombings has spoken to the BBC's Yogita Limaye, saying she had lost contact with her brother.
Zahran Hashim founded a mosque in the Kattankudy area of Sri Lanka but according to locals had not been living in the area for a number of years.
25 Apr 2019
