Small acts of kindness for Sri Lanka mourners
Sri Lanka attacks: Volunteers' small acts of kindness for mourners

As the town of Negombo in Sri Lanka mourns its dead after a church was bombed on Easter Sunday, volunteers rally round to provide water, food and support to those in need.

  • 23 Apr 2019
