CCTV of Sri Lanka church bomb suspect

Sri Lanka attacks: CCTV shows suspected Sri Lanka church bomber
Footage has emerged showing one of the suspected bombers in the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka.
A man with a large backpack can be seen walking into St Sebastian's church in Negombo.
Moments later, at least a hundred people died in an explosion.
More than 300 people are now known to have been killed in blasts across the country.
This video has no commentary.
23 Apr 2019
