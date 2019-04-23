Philippines earthquake effects
An earthquake hits the Philippines island of Luzon

A powerful earthquake has struck the main Philippines island of Luzon and was felt in the capital, Manila, where skyscrapers were seen swaying for several minutes in the business district.

The magnitude 6.1 tremor hit at 17:11 local time (09:11 GMT) on Monday, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reports.

