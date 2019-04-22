Media player
Sri Lanka: Bomb explodes as police try to defuse it
A blast was caught on camera as police tried to defuse explosives near St Anthony's Shrine in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Monday.
The church was one of several sites attacked in a wave of bombings that left 290 people dead on Sunday.
22 Apr 2019
