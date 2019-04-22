Thai rescuers return to cave

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai cave rescue: Two divers return to where boys were saved
Australians Richard Harris and Craig Challen were two of the divers who came to the rescue of the Wild Boars soccer team in Thailand.
They returned to the Tham Luang cave where they were part of the team who saved 12 boys and their soccer coach in July 2018.
-
22 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-48012574/thai-cave-rescue-two-divers-return-to-where-boys-were-savedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window