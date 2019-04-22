Thai rescuers return to cave
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai cave rescue: Two divers return to where boys were saved

Australians Richard Harris and Craig Challen were two of the divers who came to the rescue of the Wild Boars soccer team in Thailand.

They returned to the Tham Luang cave where they were part of the team who saved 12 boys and their soccer coach in July 2018.

  • 22 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Diver rescued from cave 'wanted pizza'