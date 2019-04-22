Media player
Sri Lanka attacks: 'My heart shattered when I saw the bodies'
St Anthony's Shrine is one of Sri Lanka's most famous churches, and the scene of a deadly bomb attack on Sunday during Easter Mass.
Eyewitnesses who rushed to the scene have told the BBC of the horrific scenes they saw when they stepped into the church.
22 Apr 2019
