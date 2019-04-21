'A very, very sad day for all of us'
Archbishop of Colombo: 'A very, very sad day for all of us'

Cardinal Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Ranjith, has condemned a series of bomb attacks in Sri Lanka and compared the perpetrators to animals.

Scores of people have been killed and hundreds injured in explosions at churches and hotels.

Three churches in Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo's Kochchikade district were targeted during Easter services.

