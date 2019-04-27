Media player
The human cost of the Afghan war
The United States has been holding another round of peace talks with the Taliban - part of President Trump's efforts to end what is now America's longest war
But despite those efforts, the death toll among Afghan civilians and military personnel continues to rise dramatically.
Tens of thousands of Afghan soldiers have been killed and injured in the past four years. This is their story.
27 Apr 2019
