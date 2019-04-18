Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rebuilding Afghanistan's Buddhas
A team of conservators are working to rebuild the shattered statues destroyed by the Taliban who seized power in Afghanistan in 1996 and imposed an extremist version of Islamic law across the country and tried to erase all traces of a rich pre-Islamic past.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
18 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window