Horses take ballot boxes to Indonesian villages

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia election: Horses, boats and planes get ballot boxes to remote villages
With more than 190 million Indonesians voting in the general election, it hasn't been easy getting ballot boxes to every part of the vast country.
-
17 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-47959854/indonesia-election-horses-boats-and-planes-get-ballot-boxes-to-remote-villagesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window