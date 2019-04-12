World's tallest indoor waterfall opens in airport
Video

Thousands of people are flocking to a new extension of Singapore's Changi Airport, to see the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

The Rain Vortex is seven storeys tall, and pumps 500,000 litres of rainwater through the roof of the Jewel building - that's a fifth of the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Video by Tessa Wong.

