South Korea abortion ban unconstitutional
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Korea abortion ban ruled unconstitutional

South Korea's ban on abortion has been ruled unconstitutional in an historic court decision.

The country's constitutional court ordered that the law must be revised by the end of 2020.

Under the 1953 ban, women who had abortions could be fined and imprisoned, except in cases of rape, incest or risk to their health.

  • 11 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Abortion referendum: Two women's stories