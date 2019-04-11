Media player
Video
Afghanistan’s one and only Jew
Sixty-year-old Zablon Simintov was born and brought up in Afghanistan's Jewish community, but now he is the only one remaining.
Despite pressure to convert to Islam, he says he'll keep practising his faith.
11 Apr 2019
