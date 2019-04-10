Jacinda Ardern gives emotional gun law speech
Ms Ardern has been addressing the New Zealand parliament over a proposed ban on all types of semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles following the Christchurch attacks.

"These weapons were designed to kill, and they were designed to maim and that is what they did on the 15th of March," Ms Ardern said.

