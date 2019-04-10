Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jacinda Ardern gives emotional gun law speech
Ms Ardern has been addressing the New Zealand parliament over a proposed ban on all types of semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles following the Christchurch attacks.
"These weapons were designed to kill, and they were designed to maim and that is what they did on the 15th of March," Ms Ardern said.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-47880283/new-zealand-pm-jacinda-ardern-gives-emotional-gun-law-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window