Pakistan fishermen's fears over Chinese road

Video

Fishing communities in Gwadar say they are concerned that a new road linking Chinese territory to Gwadar port may prevent them from earning a living.

Gwadar is at the centre of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The fishermen told the BBC they were no longer allowed to fish near the port and say the authorities are not taking their needs into account.