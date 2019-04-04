Media player
Will Clooney's Brunei boycott really work?
After Brunei introduced strict Islamic laws that make gay sex punishable by flogging or stoning to death, celebrities are calling on the public to boycott Brunei-owned luxury hotels. But will it really work?
Presented by Karishma Vaswani. Produced by Tessa Wong.
04 Apr 2019
