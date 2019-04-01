Hong Kong independence 'a non-starter'

Video

There are “tons of other topics we need to pay much more attention to” rather than the idea of Hong Kong independence, the Convenor of the Executive Council, Bernard Chan has said.

Housing affordability, future prosperity and other issues were far bigger worries for the majority of Hong Kong residents, Mr Chan told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.

