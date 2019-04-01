Reiwa: Naming a new era in Japan
Video

Japan is fast approaching the end of the Heisei era as its aging emperor Akihito prepares to step down. Officials have now revealed the name of the new era that will begin when crown prince Naruhito ascends to the throne.

