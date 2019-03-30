Baby elephants rescued from mud pit
Thai baby elephants cheered as they escape mud pit

Six baby elephants have been rescued from a muddy pit after being stuck for two days.

Thailand national park rangers stumbled across a herd of baby elephants that could not climb out of a steep mud pit.

After staying with the group in Thap Lan national park overnight, the rangers dug around the rim of the mud pit to make it less steep. As the elephants escaped they cheered: "Go, children, go!"

