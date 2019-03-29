Rare tiger cubs make debut at Sydney Zoo

Media player
Meet the rare tiger cubs making their debut at Sydney Zoo
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs are being introduced to the public for the first time at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney.
The 10-week-old cubs - one male and two females - are part of the critically endangered sub-species, which only has less than 400 wild tigers left on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
The little tigers were born to eight-year-old Kartika on 17 January, as part of a regional breeding programme for Sumatran tigers.
29 Mar 2019
