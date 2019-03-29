Memorial service for Christchurch victims

Media player
Christchurch victims honoured with memorial service
Crowds have gathered at a park in the New Zealand city of Christchurch to honour the victims of the 15 March mosque attacks.
More than 20,000 people attended the event at Hagley Park, amid tight security.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke, along with Muslim leaders and a survivor of the attack.
29 Mar 2019
