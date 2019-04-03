Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The street food that makes you dance
Kottu Roti is a street food favourite in Sri Lanka. And watching it being cooked is almost as fun as actually eating it.
Video by Ayeshea Perera, Chaminda Dissanayake and Abhishek Madhukar
-
03 Apr 2019
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
