Inside 'genocidal' army's celebrations
Rare look at Myanmar military celebrations

Myanmar’s powerful generals have held a huge event to mark Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyidaw.

UN investigators have accused the military of committing genocide against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.

The BBC's Myanmar Correspondent Nick Beake was able to get a rare look behind the scenes at the military’s celebrations.

  • 28 Mar 2019
