Fire tears through Bangladesh office block

Bangladesh fire: Deadly blaze tears through Dhaka office block
At least seven people have been killed and more than 20 injured in a huge blaze in a high-rise building in an upmarket commercial area of the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.
Dozens of people are feared trapped inside the 19-storey office block in Banani.
28 Mar 2019
