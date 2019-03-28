Fire tears through Bangladesh office block
At least seven people have been killed and more than 20 injured in a huge blaze in a high-rise building in an upmarket commercial area of the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.

Dozens of people are feared trapped inside the 19-storey office block in Banani.

