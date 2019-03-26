Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand bridge washed away in heavy storm
Dramatic footage has emerged of a traffic bridge being completely washed away as a heavy storm batters New Zealand's west coast.
The bridge in the Franz Josef township on the South Island is seen slowly breaking apart, spilling concrete into the swelling Waiho river.
26 Mar 2019
