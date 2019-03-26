Washed away
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Zealand bridge washed away in heavy storm

Dramatic footage has emerged of a traffic bridge being completely washed away as a heavy storm batters New Zealand's west coast.

The bridge in the Franz Josef township on the South Island is seen slowly breaking apart, spilling concrete into the swelling Waiho river.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Mar 2019