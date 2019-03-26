Video

Rare animals have been seized from the luggage of a passenger trying to pass through an Indian airport.

A horned pit viper snake, five Iguanas, four Blue-tongued skinks, three green tree frogs and 22 Egyptian tortoises were found at Chennai airport.

Officials say that the species were transported for wildlife trafficking and that some of the animals are threatened.

The Egyptian tortoise is recognised as "critically endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Animals.

The passenger was detained and officials said that the animals would be returned to Thailand, where he had been travelling from.