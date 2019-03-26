NZ bridge washed away in heavy storm
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Zealand bridge washed away in heavy storm

Dramatic footage has emerged of a traffic bridge being completely washed away as a heavy storm batters New Zealand's west coast.

The bridge in the Franz Josef township, South Island, is seen slowly breaking apart, spilling concrete into the swelling Waiho river.

New Zealand's meteorologists have issued a severe weather warning for the area.

  • 26 Mar 2019
Go to next video: New Zealand counts cost of storm damage